What's better than a new Assassin's Creed Syndicate trailer? Three ACS trailers

Update: Ubisoft has released a third video, giving Assassin's Creed fans their first look at the playable female character, Evie Frye, as she tears apart some thugs with a ridiculously stylish cane-sword.

Original story below...

Ubisoft unveiled two trailers for its upcoming entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, at its E3 2015 press conference held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The game debuted for the first time one month ago and is to be set in London during the Industrial Revolution. Following two twins, Jacob and Evie Frye, Assassin's Creed Syndicate will explore the tension and ultimate divide between the rich and poor during the 18th century.

The first trailer to get the limelight was the cinematic trailer that shows sweeping shots of famous London landmarks before following Jacob into a fight with a corrupt iron mill boss.

This only proves the age-old adage: No amount of money and power can stop you from a sociopathic assassin ... er, something like that.

The other video on display was a new gameplay trailer that highlighted controllable vehicles in a city environment as well as the rope-launcher, two small, but profound additions to the series.

Do controllable vehicles make it feel like Grand Theft Auto: London? Does the rope-launcher make the new Assassin's Creed game look like Batman: Arkham Syndicate?

Watch the trailer and decide for yourself:

Assassin's Creed Syndicate will be available first on the PS4 and Xbox One on October 23, 2015 followed shortly by the PC version of the game.