Trending

The Sims remade in the style of Pokémon is both wonderful and sad

By Gaming  

Or is it Pokémon in the style of The Sims? OOOO!

Pokemon Sims

Sometimes you come across a video game mashup so perfect it makes you question why anyone let Mario and Sonic compete in the Olympic Games. Pokémon Sims is an example of such a game - the chocolate and peanut butter of video games, if you will.

The concept comes from the brain of YouTuber Hat-Loving Gamer (thanks Kotaku) and mixes the graphic style of the older Pokémon games with the gameplay of The Sims.

It's a little difficult to describe, so watch the video below for yourself before you decide that - yes, like us, this is a game you would very much like to play (Spoiler: Red dies a fiery death and Pikachu cries at his graveside and it's really sad). But please, nobody tell Gamefreak.

See more Gaming news