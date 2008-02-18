Paramount boost to Xbox video downloads

The Xbox Live Video Marketplace received a boost this morning. Microsoft announced that it is extending its partnership with Paramount to bring its catalogue of current and library films to the UK.

All Xbox 360 gamers who connect to Xbox Live can now download-to-rent both high definition and standard definition Paramount Pictures movies direct to their console.

There is a school of thought which says that digital downloads will be the death of Blu-ray and HD DVD. Whether that’s the case or not, Microsoft’s Video Marketplace is one of those services which will certainly play a role in the battle between downloads and physical formats.

Modest prices

Available in SD and HD formats, download-to-rent films will cost from 250 Microsoft Points (around £2) for standard definition movies and from 380 Microsoft Points (about £3.20) for high definition movies.

“We are really happy to be able to welcome Paramount to Xbox Live Marketplace in UK. This announcement gives our Video Store customers in the UK an even greater choice of entertainment with a great level of HD movie quality, as always,” said Robin Burrowes, Xbox Live Marketing Manager UK.

Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks movies coming to Xbox LIVE Marketplace Video Store this Spring include:

Transformers (available in SD and HD)

Goodbye Bafana (available in SD and HD)

Intersection (available in SD)

Primal Fear (available in SD)

Clear and Present Danger (available in SD)

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear (available in SD)

Naked Gun 33 & 1/3 (available in SD)

Top Secret! (available in SD)

Bug (available in SD)

Hardball (available in SD)

The Phantom (available in SD)

Orange County (available in SD)

1408 (available in SD and HD)

Disturbia (available in SD and HD)

Hot Rod (available in SD and HD)

A Mighty Heart (available in SD and HD)

Heatbreak Kid (available in SD and HD)

Stardust (available in SD and HD

Into the Wild (available in SD and HD)