Asus debuts beefy gaming PC with Skylake CPU and DDR4 memory

Early adopters take note: Asus has used Computex 2015 to the lid on two new gaming PCs that are among the first to use Intel's upcoming Skylake processor.

The G11CB pairs a 6th-generation Intel Core chip with an Nvidia GTX 980 graphics card, a M.2 SSD and USB 3.1 ports.

Interestingly, the machine is listed as coming with (an unspecified amount of) DDR4 RAM, which only became supported under Intel's Skylake chip and promises to bring lower power consumption, in addition to faster data transfer rates over DDR3.

The G11CB has an "aggressively-designed chassis", according to Asus, which sports multi-colour LEDs on the front and sides. On the software front, it's set to ship with Aegis II, and GameAlive, which lets you record and edit game videos to share on social media sites.

Compact cruncher

A new addition to Asus's Republic of Gamers (ROG) series, the ROG G20CB also packs similar specs - including Intel's Skylake chip and an unspecified Nvidia GeForce GTX card - into a space-conscious 12.5-liter chassis.

It features four SSDs for storage, DDR4 SDRAM and USB 3.0 ports, in addition to customisable LEDs.

No word on price or pricing or a release date just yet, but with Intel having confirmed Skylake's launch in the second half of 2015 you're likely going to have to wait until August at the earliest.