Windows 10 gets official pricing and July launch

The rumours and leaks were true: Microsoft has confirmed that its next flagship operating system, Windows 10, will launch on Wednesday, July 29.

The operating system will be available in 190 territories globally with existing Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 users having one year (i.e. till 29 July 2016) to upgrade to the new operating system.

The current build, 10130, could well be to be the penultimate one with Microsoft likely to launch one or more builds before the final version.

In addition to improving Cortana's interface, the latest build introduced keyboard shortcuts for the Charms bars and new ways to customize the Start menu.

Pricing

Microsoft stressed the fact that users who update during the promotional period will be able to use Windows 10 at no cost forever (or as the company puts it, for the "supported lifetime of the device").

Microsoft has confirmed that those wanting to download the free Windows 10 upgrade can reserve a free copy in the coming weeks.

For users who are not eligible for Microsoft's upgrade program – those who upgrade outside the first year free offer, or those running a Windows operating system older than Windows 7 – Windows 10 Home will cost $119 (£78, AU$156) and Windows 10 Pro will cost $199 (£131, AU$262) per license, Microsoft confirmed to TechRadar. Windows 10 Home users who want to upgrade to Pro will have to pay an additional $99 (£65, AU$130) for the Windows 10 Pro Pack.