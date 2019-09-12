Fujifilm X-A7 features a fresh 24MP sensor, 4K video and a huge 3.5-inch touchscreen

Thanks to a handful of leaks over the past few days we've known the Fujifilm X-A7 was on the way – but only now has the company made it official.

The X-A7 becomes the company's latest entry-level mirrorless proposition, one that follows the previous X-A5 model, but introduces a handful of features that elevate it beyond its entry-level billing.

These include a huge new 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen, which has a 2.76 million-dot resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and this flips out at the side of the camera to face in a range of angles.

The model also inherits the AF lever common to its pricier X-series stablemates, which should make light work of menu navigation, focus point adjustment and image browsing.

On the inside, Fujifilm has packed a new 24.2MP APS-C sensor with 8.5 times the phase-detect pixels of the X-A5, which should help focusing to be speedy, as well as copper wiring to help reduce image noise and read information from the sensor faster.

The middling 4K / 15fps video option we saw on the X-A5 has been given a boost to 30fps here, while a new Countdown Video mode captures footage for 15, 30, or 60 seconds, something which Fujifilm points out makes it easier to upload clips to social media.

The company has also used the model to add a new Bright Mode feature to its Advanced SR Auto function, which is said to instruct the the camera to configure ideal settings for brighter and more vivid images.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Face and Eye Detection are on board, as is a new Smart Menu and a Light Trails shooting mode. Other features include 6fps burst shooting, and a single SD card slot that supports SDHC and SDXC cards to the UHS-I standard. The body weighs just 320g including its battery (though without a lens).

The Fujifilm X-A7 is set to go on sale in October for $699.95 / £699 / AU$1,049. That price includes the Fujinon XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens, and in most territories the camera will be available in four finishes: camel (which we're guessing will be a light brown), dark silver, mint green and silver.