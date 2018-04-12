Fujifilm takes the wraps off a new 250mm lens for the GFX system

Fujifilm has expanded its medium-format GFX lens range with the announcement of the GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR.
When mounted on the Fujifilm GFX 50S, this telephoto prime lens has a 35mm focal length equivalent to around 200mm, which when partnered with the new 1.4x teleconverter that's also been announced delivers a 35mm focal length equivalent of 277mm.
The lens is made up of 16 elements in 10 groups, which sees the lens focus down to 1.4m and provide a maximum 0.22x magnification ratio. Fujifilm promises it will deliver unsurpassed color reproduction and 'three-dimensional' image quality, as well as ultra-high resolution and rich bokeh.
As you'd expect from a pro-spec optic, the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR has a lens barrel constructed from magnesium alloy, while the lens is sealed in 18 locations for dust and weather resistance.
To reduce the risk of camera shake when shooting at extended focal lengths the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR sports a 5-stop image stabilization system, while there's a linear motor to drive the autofocus system.
The lens will be available at the end of April, priced at £2,899 / $3,299.95, while the 1.4x teleconverter (GF1.4X TC WR) will set you back £749 / $849.95. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.
New firmware update for X Series cameras
As well as the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR, Fujifilm has announced a wave of new firmware updates for its X Series mirrorless cameras that will be available at the end of April/beginning of May. Here's a quick glance at the cameras supported, and the features now available:
- Addition of Focus Bracketing
- Compatible with the newly developed cinema lenses
- Enlarged and customizable indicators or information
- Enhanced Phase Detection AF during movie recording
- Expanded Phase Detection AF Area options during still shooting
- Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity
- Addition of Fn button support for IS Mode
- Addition of F-log SD card recording
- Addition of 1080/120P high-speed video mode
- Enhanced Phase Detection AF
- Addition of Flicker Reduction
- Addition of Select Folder and Create Folder
- Supports Fujifilm X Raw Sudio
- Support for backup/restore of camera settings via Fujifilm X Acquire
- Improve radio flash controller usability
- Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity
- Enhanced Phase Detection AF
