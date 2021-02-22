Foxconn plans to launch its first set of EVs by the end of this year

Apple’s leading supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn had plans of entering the fast lane with electric vehicles (EVs). The company now says that it would launch its first such vehicle by the end-2021 that will be built on its own open software and hardware platform.

Foxconn revealed that it will launch two light battery-powered vehicles on its open platform dubbed as MIH by Q4 this year. Nikkei reported that Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn’s flagship unit Hon Hai Precision Industry Co also announced that the company may also launch an electric bus around the same time, apart from the two passenger vehicles.

The MIH platform that Foxconn is bullish about, is highly customizable and includes a chassis, electronic architecture and will also support autonomous driving. It will help automakers gear up their efforts as it is “designed to shorten the amount of time and resources,” the company claimed.

This development means that a readymade platform would be made available to companies that are interested in diversifying into electric vehicles. Apple, Foxconn’s leading client, has been in the news for similar reasons as the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has reportedly been talking to various car manufacturers to help develop its first electric car.

To recall, after Apple’s discussions with the South Korean carmaker Hyundai/Kia Motors recently fell off, it is reportedly in touch with almost half a dozen Japanese car companies to discuss the possibilities around production and supply partnerships for the Apple Car.

The company has been working continuously to develop its self-driving tech codenamed Titan and it is rumoured that the self-driving tech will be a part of Apple's upcoming electric car.

All of this could mean that Foxconn has a clear opportunity to leverage its partnership of making smartphones to make electric cars for the World’s biggest tech company, by revenue. Of course, we still have no information whether a long-standing deal on smartphones could shift gears and move on to electric vehicles.

Foxconn has already partnered with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to develop electric vehicles for the Chinese market apart from another joint venture with Geely. The company is already in talks with Faraday Future and others on cooperation on EVs.

Foxconn’s MIH alliance has garnered the interest of over 700 leading tech companies and suppliers from across the globe including Qualcomm, MediaTek, Arm, AWS and STMicroelectronics.

Source: Nikkei

