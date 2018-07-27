Fortnite for Android could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's secret weapon

With the Galaxy Note 9 set to launch early next month, Samsung is likely working on ways to reel in potential customers for the highly-anticipated handset's arrival — and what better way to do so than to make the phone the exclusive Android home of one of the world's most popular games, if only for a limited time?

According to 9to5Google and XDA Developers, who both cite a trusted yet unnamed source, that's exactly what the South Korean electronics giant is planning, with reports that the battle royale phenomenon Fortnite could finally be launching on Android with an exclusive 30-day window on the Galaxy Note 9.

That's not all: the sites claim that Galaxy Note 9 buyers will receive a number of Fortnite-related bonuses with their pre-orders, including roughly $100-$150 worth of V-Bucks (in-game currency), skins and more.

Take Note, gamers

Along with its alleged bonuses aimed at Fortnite players, it's also being reported that the Note 9's S Pen, which is rumored to boast Bluetooth functionality, will also bring some additional control options into the game, though in what capacity is still unknown.

Earlier this week, we reported that Samsung could be making the ultimate gaming phone, and this new Fortnite-based rumor seems to lend some additional credibility to that claim.

While the Note series has traditionally been aimed at business-minded users, Samsung could very well making a play for the gaming crowd with its most high-end smartphone device.

We'll find out more about what Samsung has planned for its Galaxy Note 9 and Fortnight in when the handset is officially revealed in roughly a fortnight (coincidence?) on August 9, 2018.