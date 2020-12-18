Forpose, an Indian social media platform, to launch in 100+ countries

With privacy a big point of discussion, an Indian social networking app is getting launched with precisely that promise.

Forpose, a Hyderabad-based SaaS (Software as a Service) developer, has announced the launch of an indigenous social media platform in its own name.

The beta version of Forpose went live in August, 2020, and now the full-scale launch is set to happen at the start of 2021, across 100+ countries, the company announced.

Forpose is a picture, video & thought sharing social networking platform.

What is Forpose meant for?

As with other social networking platforms, the Forpose app consists of a news feed with image and video sharing and tagging, along with Moments to share byte-sized content. The platform has in-built chatting capabilities, but privacy is the key benchmark. The company claims this is where Forpose outperforms other players.

Screenshots, for instance, are disabled across the entire platform. In simpler words, no one can screenshot a user’s images, pictures, moments, or chats.

Forpose's Founder & CEO, Salman Khan, said “There are both good and bad sides to the internet. Influencers, for example, are harassed, by some miscreants and spammers. On the Forpose App, users can choose whether or not they want to receive messages from non-followers. This enables a spam-less and far more secure social networking ecosystem for our users.”

As a social networking platform, the app will not just connect people, but also help create new business opportunities for the fashion sector.

Forpose to tap brands

As social networks are getting important for marketing, Forpose hopes to target brands and build its revenue stream.

The beta version of the app went live in August this year. The app has both Android and iOS versions. The company's press release claims that the app was tested with over 200,000 users and received quite a positive feedback.

The company said that the full-scale launch will happen at the start of 2021, across 100+ countries.