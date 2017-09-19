Flipkart rolls out new features on its mobile app

With the onset of festival season in India, the online retailers have geared up to serve best deals and offer to their customers. Big players in the online shopping sphere like Amazon and Flipkart have already announced their sales where they will be offering a bundle of offers and discounts on numerous products. Interestingly, both the Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will be happening this week from September 20 to September 24. So, this will turn out to be a bonanza week for the buyers.

Adding flavour to this extravaganza, Flipkart has started to offer EMI on debit cards to its customers on its mobile app. For this, the e-commerce company has partnered with HDFC and Axis bank. The bank is offering this feature at a slightly higher interest rate of more than 15%. However, no processing fee is charged during the transaction. The EMI offer is available on selected goods falling under the categories like consumer electronics, furniture etc. Also, the users can avail this offer with zero balance in their account.

To avail the offer, users need to click on “HDFC Consumer Durable Loan” under the EMI section while checking out the product. After selecting the loan period and making the payment via debit card an OTP will be sent to the user for verifying the purchase. Once the user confirms the purchase amount, it will be converted into EMI. Also, if the user buys the product before 20th of the month, the EMI will be applicable from 5th of the coming month. In case, if the purchase is made after 20th, the EMI will be payable from the 5th of next to next month.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a Festive Pass to its customers at Rs 99 from Oct 5. To avail this offer, the customers have to register themselves before Sep 30. Under the Festive Pass, customers will get Hotstar Premium membership for three months, three-month subscription to Gaana+, a discount of 10% on purchase of anything above Rs 1000, free delivery on all Flipkart Assured items etc.

Apart from these, options like No Cost EMI’s, Product Exchange offers, Buyback Guarantee, Pay Later will also be available to the customers during the Big Billion Day sale. There’s also a 10% cashback on all payments made using PhonePe.