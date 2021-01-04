FAU-G finally gets a launch date in India

The Indian multiplayer-shooting game – FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has finally got a launch date. The desi avatar of PUBG has been in the news ever since it was teased for the first time right after the Indian Government had banned PUBG for its Chinese links.

FAU-G, which is backed by Hindi film star Akshay Kumar, will launch on January 26 i.e. on the occasion of Indian Republic Day. Earlier, pre-registration for the game went live in November and n-Core games which resulted in over a million pre-registrations within 24 hours.

Whether it's a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁 Pre-register now Launch 🎮 26/1 #FAUG January 3, 2021

Apart from the launch date announcement, the company has also released a minute-and-a-half long video trailer, injected with nationalist spirit, that shows Indian armed forces taking on insurgents. The game is based on the recent Indo-China border clash, the primary reason behind the Indo-China border tension.

Unlike PUBG which is a battle royale game, FAU-G will focus on incidents like the Galwan valley conflict and will have users gearing up together to fight the enemy. While the game is currently played in the third-person perspective, its makers have announced that FAU-G may get battle royale mode in future.

To recall, FAU-G was first announced after the federal government decided to ban a list of applications with Chinese links. Popular games like PUBG Mobile and social media apps TikTok were among the few that were impacted the worst by this decision.

TikTok was rumoured to make a comeback in India by collaborating first with Jio and later with Airtel, though these rumours did not yield any result. PUBG, on the other hand, has tried various things right from ditching away Tencent, forming an Indian subsidiary and has been trying to get relevant approvals from the government, however, all have these been in vain till now.

With FAU-G launching on a massive scale on January 26, it could only make things difficult for PUBG. However, let us wait and see how this unfolds.