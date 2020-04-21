Facebook launches Covid-19 Fundraiser Platform in India

Facebook has turned its sights on creating a fundraiser platform for users, especially those residing in India or connected to the country. The Facebook Fundraisers would allow people to start collecting money as charity to support India's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking the support of creators, celebrities and publishers, Facebook also announced a Social-For-Good Live-a-thon initiative to encourage people to donate to selected charities.

The Facebook Fundraisers is a DIY project, where you can set up a dedicated page for a cause and mobilise your friends and family to support the same. The proceeds can then be donated to any of the charities on Facebook.

Facebook has tied-up with GiveIndia to verify the bonafides of nearly 70 plus charities such as Goonj, The Akshayapatra Foundation and Helpage India. Payments will be facilitated by Razorpay and 100% of donations raised through Facebook will go to charities.

Celebrities help fundraising endeavors

Partnering with over 150 celebrities, influencers, public figures and creators, Facebook is organizing ‘Social for Good’ Live-a-thon, a platform that brings together influencers and 350 million strong followers to donate to the cause of their choice.

Starting from April 24 and ending on May 1, the week-long Live-a-thon will have artists go Live from their individual Facebook accounts and promote their fundraisers using the in-video ‘donate’ action.

This announcement comes on the back of the company’s continued efforts to increase access to accurate information, reduce the spread of misinformation and support local businesses and communities.

The company had also announced the launch of Coronavirus Information Centre aimed at keeping people apprised of the latest updates from MyGov Corona Hub, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) and global health organizations.

A Covid-19 Messenger Chatbot has been created in partnership with the Union Health Ministry and MyGov in India, to raise awareness about the pandemic.