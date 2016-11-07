Everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi 4 A

Xiaomi unveiled the much anticipated, leaked and talked about Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 A in China a few days ago. The company also unveiled the Prime variant of the Redmi 4 with upgraded internals and a higher sticker price to boot.

This comes after Xiaomi just a few days unveiled the Mi Note 2 and the exceptional Mi Mix to the world. The Mi Mix is an almost Bezel less smartphone that looks extremely futuristic and will be only sold in China in limited quantities.

What is disappointing is the fact that the Mi Note 2 and the Mi Mix will not be making their way to India. However, given Xiaomi’s focus on budget devices in the country, it is much more likely for the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 A to make their debut in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The Redmi 4 sports a full metal body design, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5-inch LCD display and capacitive buttons at the front. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with the Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB of RAM, a 4,100mAh battery and 16GB of expandable storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a 13MP rear camera with a dual LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 5-lens system. The front camera is a 5MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone weighs 156 grams and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board. The handset will be available in three colour variants, namely Gold, Silver and Gray.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, a 3,120mAh battery and 16GB of onboard storage (expandable). It lacks the fingerprint sensor found in the Redmi 4 is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU.

On the imaging front, the smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus, a 5-lens system and a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 5MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The 4A will be available in Rose Gold and Gold colour variants weighs 131.5 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime

The Redmi 4 Prime is the most specced out of the bunch and comes with a 5-inch 1080p HD display, 32GB of expandable storage and 3GB of RAM.

It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625SoC paired with the Adreno 506 GPU.

Price and availability

Redmi 4 - CNY 699 ( Approximately Rs 6,900)

Redmi 4 Prime - CNY 899 ( Approximately Rs 8,900)

Redmi 4A - CNY 499 ( Approximately Rs 4,900)

These prices are fantastic and if Xiaomi manages to price the smartphones in a similar way in India, they are sure to be a massive hit.