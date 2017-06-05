Everything you need to know about the Moto Z2 Play and the new Moto Mods

Moto has officially announced the arrival of the Moto Z2 Play in India. The company hasn’t divulged much details about the smartphone, but has mentioned that the device will be up for pre-booking starting June 8. The phone also comes with four new MotoMods, namely the JBL SoundBoost 2, the Moto TurboPower Pack, Moto Style Shells with Wireless Charging and the attractive Moto GamePad.

The company is going all out with the Moto Z2 Play this time around, and we expect the handset to be priced somewhere close to Rs 30,000. The pricing details of the handset is expected to be revealed over the coming days. We’re yet to know if the handset will be exclusive to a particular retailer in the country, but we expect it to be sold via Flipkart exclusively during the initial days of its launch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new smartphone and the MotoMods.

Display

The Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Super AMOLED display on board. With a pixel density of 401 ppi, the handset should offer pretty decent performance. Since it’s an AMOLED panel, we expect the sunlight visibility to be pretty great too.

Performance

The handset is packing the octa-core Snapdragon 626 chipset, which comes with Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. Naturally, the device is a beast when it comes to performance, and the users shouldn’t have any trouble with regards to the speed. The phone is available in 3 or 4GB RAM variants.

Camera

This is one of the key strengths of the Moto Z2 Play as it comes with a 12MP f/1.7 sensor on the back, which should capture some amazing photos and videos. The front is equipped with a 5MP f/2.0 sensor.

Battery

The Moto Z2 Play comes with a 3,000mAh battery on board. While it’s not quite on par with other smartphones in the market, it will surely get the job done.

Other features

The handset is available in 32 and 64GB storage variants, which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. There’s a USB Type-C port on the handset as well. Moto has been wise enough to offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring that the customers don’t have to rely on the USB port for audio playback. Lastly, the phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat by default, so you can’t complain when it comes to the OS. The phone also comes with a front facing fingerprint sensor located underneath the home button.

Moto Mods

As we mentioned above, the company is touting the launch of four new MotoMods with the device. The GamePad is the newest addition to Moto’s repertoire and it encourages gamers to get a lot more out of the Moto Z2 Play. Moto is yet to announce the pricing of these MotoMods in the country.

JBL SoundBoost 2

The JBL SoundBoost 2 is the second-gen MotoMod, that allows you to experience music like never before. Thanks to JBL’s proprietary technology, this MotoMod converts your smartphone into a boombox.

The Moto TurboPower Pack, on the other hand, offers turbo charging to your Moto Z2 wirelessly. This is a charging case which will let you juice up your phone real quick.

Moto Style Shells allow you to enhance the look of your Moto Z2 Play thanks to the addition of exciting colors. These style shells also also come with wireless charging on board, which is a bonus.

Moto GamePad

Moto GamePad is basically a gaming controller attachment for the Z2 Play. It comes with all the standard gaming controls, converting your Moto Z2 Play into a handheld gaming console.