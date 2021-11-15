Djokovic vs Ruud live stream: How to watch ATP Finals tennis online from anywhere

One of tennis's current veteran masters takes on a player making his first appearance in the ATP Finals season finale. Read to find out how to watch a Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud live stream from wherever you are.

Serbian star Djokovic comes into this year's tournament hoping to equal Roger Federer’s record of sixth ATP Finals titles. The 34-year should be in good shape to pull off the feat, having opted to take a much-needed break that was evidently required following his US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev in September.

Norwegian youngster Ruud currently stands as world number eight, and has a superb 53-15 season on the ATP Tour that has seen him claim five of his six career titles during this term.

The 22-year-old's recent hardcourt victory at the San Diego Open will have gone some to helping lift his reputation and will have boosted his hopes of success here in Turin.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Djokovic vs Ruud online and get an ATP Finals 2021 tennis live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch a Djokovic vs Ruud live stream from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad for work or holidays during the ATP Finals, you'll probably find that you won't be able to access your domestic tennis coverage as you normally would. This is thanks to geo-blocking - a restriction on online services and content to certain parts of the world.

The good news is that there's an easy way around this in the form of VPN services. These are handy pieces of software that let you get around these digital borders by allowing you to spoof what country you currently are in and access your preferred tennis live stream. Using a VPN is completely legal, very affordable, and super easy to set up - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 ATP Finals live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tested out all of the most popular VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our favourite, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It also wins extra points fr being compatible with almost every streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. If you take the plunge and sign up for an annual plan right now you can get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without any questions. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Setting up a VPN is incredibly easy - just follow these three steps...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

Djokovic vs Ruud live stream: how to watch ATP Finals 2021 tennis in the US

Tennis Channel Live coverage of this year's ATP Finals - including this clash between Djokovic and Ruud - comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel. Play is set to start for this match no earlier than 8am ET / 5am PT. How to watch ATP Finals without cable If you don't have access to cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as an $11 per month add-on on top of either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package - each of which costs $35 a month, though there's a $10 off Sling TV deal you can enjoy right now. There's also the option of going for a fuboTV subscription. Fubo is a complete end-to-end cable replacement service that also offers the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. If you find outside the US right now you can always use a good VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to watch Djokovic vs Ruud: UK live stream details

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the ATP Finals tennis in the UK, including this opening clash between Djokovic vs Ruud. That means Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no further cost. Play for this match is set to get started at 1pm GMT. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream ATP Finals 2021 and watch tennis Djokovic vs Ruud online in Canada

subscribe to TSN In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud and the rest of the ATP Finals on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Finals live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. This match is set to get started at 8am ET / 5am PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Ruud in Australia

a FREE two-week trial beIN Sports has the rights to show the ATP Finals tennis Down Under, including this Djokovic vs Ruud match. The bad news is that play is set to start at around the somewhat inconvenient time of 12am AEDT. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial - so plenty of time to watch the whole of the tournament - plus Kayo's other vast sport offerings.. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch ATP Finals: live stream in Djokovic vs Ruud New Zealand