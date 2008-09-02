We round up the best PSP and PS3 bundles for Xmas '08

Sony has 'fessed up today that the PSP-3000 will hit the UK on October 17, and cost £150. Meanwhile, a French website has been offering a PS3 Little Big Planet bundle for £324, with a November 5 release date.

The PSP-3000, as Techradar reported last week, Sony's upgrade to their handheld features an improved, brighter, LCD screenm a video-out port and a Skype microphone, as well as some colours based around the stalwart black, white and silver schemes.

Apart from the October 17 launch of the lone console, Eurogamer also report that a Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters bundle will appear two days earlier for 199 Euros.

"Early November" will see a 4GB memory entertainment pack bundled with a PSP-3000 for the same price.

Manufacturing of the Slim & Lite will come to a halt some time this month, with Sony Europe boss David Reeves recently revealing that there might even be a price cut for a limited time in order to try and shift the latest obsolete PSP from the shelves.

Petit grande planéte disparaît

Earlier today, Electricpig spotted a PS3 Little Big Planet bundle going for £324 on a French website. With some groovy-looking box art, and a vibration-equipped DualShock 3 pad packed in, the 80GB machine looked like a pretty sweet deal.

Electricpig says the bundle was promising a November 5 release date, but it's disappeared now. Techradar will keep on attempting Sony to spill on all this, so keep your eyes peeled.