Overnight news roundup: 4-5 October

Well, it's Friday and you know what that means. It's time we get through one more day and enjoy the weekend. And to help you do that, check out some of the stories you missed last night.

It looks like anti-piracy group, RIAA, has just won its first case which may set the precedent for future cases. In just four hours, a US jury awarded $9,250 (£4,540) per song to the RIAA for piracy practices on the part of the plaintiff. The total damages? $220,000 (£108,000).

ZFS - Sun Microsystems' relatively new filesystem - will be used in the new Mac OS X Leopard release. ZFS represents a fundamentally new approach to Mac OS X file systems and, according to reports, will play a larger role in future version of the Mac OS.

And then there were two?

According to one Wall Street analyst, the new Zune 2.0 personal media player is expected to cannibalise every player - except for the iPod. The analyst expects Microsoft to become a threat to Sandisk, Sony, Samsung, LG and others as Zune 2.0 becomes more popular.

In an interesting development that could increase our awareness of just how many people unlock their iPhones, a market analyst has reported that 10 per cent of the iPhones sold in September were purchased with the intent to resell them as unlocked phones.

If you're tired of Windows patches, you may not like this news: Microsoft will be releasing seven updates on Tuesday to address stability and security issues. According to the company, four of the updates are marked "critical", while the others are tagged "important".

New all-in-one PC/TV

Xtreme Notebooks, a company best known for packing a quad-core processor into a laptop case, has announced a new all-in-one PC/TV. The device allows you to enjoy TV and switch back and forth to a computer without getting out of your chair. Look for the top of the line model to set you back $1,599 (£785).

In news that may surprise the non-gamers out there, Halo 3 grossed $300 million (£150m) in just its first week of availability. The astounding news comes just days after it was announced that the game sold $170 million (£84m) in its first 24 hours on sale.

Kingston has announced its first shipment of DDR3 RAM kits. Unfortunately, the super-fast RAM is currently incompatible with most devices and will cost much more than DDR2 sticks. According to Kingston, a 2GB DDR3 RAM kit will cost $448 (£220).