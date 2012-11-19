Report: Apple testing Maps and Siri for Mac OS X 10.9

Apple is examining the possibility of integrating Siri and Maps within the next version of its Mac OS X desktop software, according to reports.

9to5Mac posted information from "reliable sources" claiming that both features are being tested in early builds of Mac OS X 10.9, which is likely to be released next summer.

Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion currently features a Dictation app, built on the same infrastructure as the Siri voice-controlled personal assistant app, so extending that functionality certainly seems plausible.

The inclusion of Siri would continue Apple's recent efforts to broaden the software's reach. In 2012, the company brought the software to newer iPad and iPod touch models, as well as the iPhone 5.

Maps for developers?

Beyond Siri, the same sources claimed the Apple Maps architecture could also be made available to developers who'd like to use it within apps for the Mac App Store.

"[I]t is also possible that Apple will extend its own work on mapping on the Mac besides integration for developers. It is possible that Apple will want its own full-fledged Maps app on the Mac, but we have not been able to confirm that as of yet," Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac speculated.

Both Siri and Maps may not make it past these early testing stages, the report added.

Meanwhile Applescoop reported Tuesday that Apple will continue its feline-inspired naming conventions (Tiger, Leopard, Lion etc.) by naming Mac OS X 10.9 'Lynx.'

Those reports are unconfirmed.

Via 9to5Mac, Applescoop