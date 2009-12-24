Apple to launch Tablet on 26 January?

Is the Apple 'iTablet' launching in January in San Francisco?

Apple is preparing to launch a new product in January, according to emerging reports from its Cupertino HQ, with much rumour and speculation that it will mark the arrival of the much-hyped, never seen Tablet.

Apple Inc has reserved space in late January at the Yerba Buena Arts Center in San Francisco in advance of a planned product announcement.

The news emerges from reliable sources via the Financial Times blog this week.

Apple is reported to be planning to make a "major product announcement" on Tuesday, 26 January, according to the FT's unnamed sources close to the company.

iTablet rumour mill

TechRadar has contacted Apple's UK office to request further information on the event.

Meantime, let the 'iTablet' launch rumours begin! Some analysts are still pegging the launch of that device for later in the spring around March time. Only time (and Steve Jobs) will tell.

Shares of Apple were up $1.74, or 0.9 percent, at $202.10 on the Nasdaq yesterday.

Via Reuters