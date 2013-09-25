OCZ outs enterprise SSD with 19nm NAND flash and 6Gbps SATA III

It's build for the cloud

Computer hardware maker OCZ has expanded its Deneva 2 line of enterprise SSDs with a new model that uses 19 nanometer (nm) NAND flash.

The SSD, which is designed for cloud storage, web hosting and data warehousing, is built on a SATA III bus with a 2.5-inch design.

It's a SATA 6Gb/s solution that looks to supercharge servers by delivering bandwidth of up to 550MB/s (Read) and 520MB/s (write), and up to 80,000 4K random write IOPS.

The new model had its power architecture completely rebuilt from the ground up to increase stability, reliability and power efficiency, OCZ says.

Increased throughput

OCZ claims that the new SSD also offers increased data throughput with lower power consumption on a smaller operating footprint, allowing organisations to get maximum performance out of their investment.

Its main enterprise features include Data Fail Recovery, Intelligent Block Management, Wear Leveling and Robust Error Correction. It's available now in three capacities: 120GB, 240GB and 480GB.