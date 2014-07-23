Intel unveils SSD Pro 2500 with self-encryption features

Intel has launched a new SSD product, the SSD Pro 2500 series which is aimed at a business audience with its main feature being hardware-based 256-bit AES encryption

As a self-encrypted drive, it can, in theory mitigate (but not eliminate) data breaches and doing so without a drop in hardware performance.

The drives, which are available in 2.5in and the smaller M.2 form factor, have capacities ranging from 120GB to 480GB and support the OPAL 2.0 standard from the Trusted Computing Group and Microsoft's eDrive.

They also have a five year warranty and an annualized failure rate below 1%, far lower than the competition, Intel stated. Interestingly, the drives can be remotely managed via Intel's vPro while its performance can be monitored via the Intel SSD Pro administrator tool.

The drive is quoted as having sustained sequential read speeds of 540MB/s and writes of 490MB/s, while random 4K reads top up to 48,000 IOPS and 4K writes hit 80,000 IOPS.

Pro 2500 Series users will also be able to choose between five power modes that scale from better battery life to better performance.

Sandisk launched an SED SSD range, the X300, back in May with storage capacities of up to 1TB.