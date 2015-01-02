LG hopes AMD FreeSync will make its new ultrawide gaming monitor a smooth operator

LG has placed gamers on alert by announcing that it will launch the first ultrawide 21:9 gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync support at CES 2015.

The 34-inch 34UM67 has a 3440 x 1440 pixel-resolution which provides a wider field of view than 16:9 monitors and can help with spotting enemies. The initially unconventional resolution is supported by an increasing number of games, including Battlefield 4 and World of Warcraft.

The inclusion of AMD's FreeSync support means that the 34UM67 should make games run smoother by syncing with the graphics card(s) to prevent screen tearing, which occurs when when the GPU is pumping out more frames than the monitor's refresh rate can handle. Nvidia unveiled a similar tech called G-Sync in 2014.

The 34UM67 has an IPS panel and shares a similar "floating crystal stand" design with LG's 34UM95. Its other features of interest to gamers include a Black Stabilizer to light up dark scenes and a Dynamic Action Sync mode that minimises input lag to give gamers a competitive edge. There's no word on pricing or availability just yet.

LG is also lining up a Digital Cinema 4K 21:9 monitor aimed at professionals, alongside a curved 21:9 model equipped with Thunderbolt 2 connectivity. Both are expected to rear their heads at CES 2015, which takes place from January 6 to January 9.