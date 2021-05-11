Champions League final 2021: date, time, how to watch free Man City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

At long last, Man City have made it to the Champions League final. It's the prize they've craved above all others ever since winning the Premier League title in 2012, but standing in their way is the only team that looks capable of stopping them. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the UCL action from anywhere - including ways that you can watch for FREE - and all the info you need on the Champions League final date, time and more.

Chelsea have been a slumbering giant for the past few years, but they're finally playing to their considerable potential thanks to Thomas Tuchel. The German is the first coach to lead different clubs to consecutive Champions League finals, though last year's ended in defeat for PSG.

City and Chelsea have played each other twice in the past few weeks, with Chelsea dominating and winning both games.

They beat the Sky Blues 1-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup last month, thanks to a goal from Hakim Ziyech, before an astonishingly one-sided 2-1 victory in the Premier League, Ziyech and Marcos Alonso proving the match-winners after three Chelsea goals had been disallowed for offside.

In Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, N'Golo Kanté and Mason Mount, four of the outstanding players in this season's competition will be on display, and we can't wait to watch the battle unfold.

So here's how to watch a Champions League final Man City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world. Keep reading to see the best ways to catch it.

How to watch Champions League final from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad for this match, you probably won't be able to watch Man City vs Chelsea match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League final live anywhere

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: live stream Champions League final FREE in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has shown all the action from this season's Champions League, and it will be showing the Man City vs Chelsea game too. However, just like last year (and the year before, and the year before that...) it's likely that BT Sport will let anyone in the UK watch the Champions League final for FREE, via the BT Sport website and BT Sport YouTube channel. That's yet to be confirmed, but we'll hear more as we get closer to the big match. The Champions League final kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST on Saturday, May 29. If you're interested in subscribing, BT Sport also offers plenty of other live sports coverage, including rugby, MotoGP and MLB. It's available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League final coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream Champions League final soccer in the US for FREE

In the US, the Champions League final is being shown by CBS and its new Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch the Champions League final without paying a cent. The Man City vs Chelsea game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on the afternoon of Saturday, May 29. How to watch Champions League final without cable For cord-cutters, another excellent option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. Watch Champions League final online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to get a FREE Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches have been broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. It's live streamed every single game of the competition so far - and it's also the place to watch the Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, May 29. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Man City vs Chelsea: live stream Champions League final in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has been home to every single Champions League fixture this season - and the final is no exception. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, though, as the Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time is 5am AEST on the morning Sunday, May 30. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to watch Optus Sport's Champions League final coverage, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League final in New Zealand is Sky Sports , which has been showing all the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition. You'll have to be up early for the big Man City vs Chelsea game, however, because kick-off is set for 7am NZST on the morning of Sunday, May 30. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Man City vs Chelsea and watch the Champions League final in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is showing the Champions League final, just as it's shown the biggest games of the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Man City vs Chelsea set for 12.30am IST on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final 2021 hosted?

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is the venue for the Champions League final, but it's possible that this will change because of the Covid-19 situation.

The 75,145-capacity arena was the setting for one of the greatest games of all time, Liverpool's penalty shootout win over AC Milan in 2005, having staged a legendary second-half comeback after going 3-0 down in the first 45 minutes.

Are fans allowed to go to the Champions League final?

The Champions League final has the potential to descend into farce.

It's expected that 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game, but Turkey has been placed on the UK government's travel red list and transport secretary Grant Shapps has advised fans against trying to travel there.

It remains to be seen if the venue will be changed, but the decision will likely come down to commercial interests.

Who won last year's Champions League?

The 2019/20 Champions League final saw Bayern Munich win their third Champions League trophy after a tightly contested affair with PSG. A second-half header from former PSG man Kingsley Coman proved the difference, though in truth it was a poor game, with the occasion overwhelming many of the players.

Who has won the most Champions League titles?

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Europe, having won the Champions League seven times (1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), and the European Cup six times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966).

AC Milan are the next most successful club, with three Champions League titles (1994, 2003, 2007) to their name, and four European Cups (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990).