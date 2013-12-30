Google and Audi set to team up on Android-based in-car infotainment systems

Google and high-end German auto manufacturer Audi are preparing to announce they're working together to produce a new generation of Android-based in-car systems.

The partnership, set to be officially confirmed at the CES expo in early January, involves the creation of dedicated, built-in hardware, running on Google's mobile operating system.

According to the Wall Street Journal's report, the units will give drivers access to some of the same navigation, entertainment and information tools that they enjoy on their smartphones and tablets.

The article says Google and Audi will be joined in the venture by chip manufacturer Nvidia with the parties using CES to announce a timetable for Android-based systems to arrive in cars within 4 to 5 years.

iOS vs Android pt. 5,526

The news comes as Apple prepares for its own march on in-car connectivity. Earlier this year it announced its own iOS in the Car initiative, which will allow iPhones and iPads to play nice with compatible vehicles.

A recent iOS 7.1 beta provided evidence that iOS in the Car will be integrated within the update, which will land at a time yet to be determined.

It seems that Apple and Google have found yet another ripe territory to battle over. Who'll come out on top this time? Would you rather have Apple Maps or Google Maps built into your motor?