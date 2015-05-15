Beep-beep: US government wants cars to talk to each other pronto

Vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication may be the next major step in the modern evolution of automobiles, and the US government wants to see more of it.

US Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has a specific vision in mind for the future of V2V and driver safety, one he outlined in a DOT blog post earlier this week.

In it he announced the DOT is pushing the timetable up on a rule that would require all new vehicles to have V2V technology.

"V2V technology is a critical element of the connected automation that makes driverless cars as safe as possible," Foxx wrote.

He laid out his plan for getting V2V into every new car in the next few years, which includes testing for any interferences that may come from radio frequencies and directing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to accelerate its part in the plan as well.

Car talk

V2V development is critical as more companies like Google look to take people out of the car equation and replace them with automated systems.

The technology behind safe self-driving cars has been rapidly expanding. In March 2015, a Delphi vehicle completed a 3,400 mile journey from San Francisco to New York City, becoming the first autonomous car to go coast-to-coast. The company maintains that V2V technology is a critical component of preventing accidents and loss of life in a driverless car.

The DOT is aiming to help promote safety in the automobile revolution on the 21st century. As the changes, vehicle safety remains one of the biggest concerns surrounding self-driving cars, although perhaps we should trust them a bit more.

Lead image credit: USDOT