Cameroon vs Egypt live stream: watch AFCON semi-finals online for free

There's a tough task ahead for Egypt as they take on tournament hosts Cameroon for a place in the African Cup of Nations final. Will the home crowd carry their team through or will Mo Salah work his magic? Here's how to watch a Cameroon vs Egypt live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream Date: Thursday February 3 Kick-off time: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 10am PST / 5am AEDT Venue: Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé, Cameroon FREE Live stream: BBC Three /BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Salah was once again the inspiration as the Egypt star bagged the equaliser and created the winner to inspire his country's battling comeback as they beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s quarter-final.

Egypt now face Cameroon in a repeat of the 2017 final that saw the Indomitable Lions win. Cameroon themselves booked their place in this last-four clash with a 2-0 win over lowly-ranked Gambia thanks to a Karl Toko Ekambi double.

Read on for all the details on how to watch a Cameroon vs Egypt live stream wherever you are.

Cameroon vs Egypt is FREE in the UK and available to watch on both the newly relaunched BBC 3 and online on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch the game on the BBC Sports website. Coverage starts on all platforms bang on kick-off at 7pm GMT. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

If you're abroad at any point during the AFCON , you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

We've tested all the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best.

You can watch a Cameroon vs Egypt free live stream in Australia by using the 14-day FREE trial of streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will stream all of the AFCON matches and a huge amount of sports from all over the world besides. To find the AFCON games, you'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports channels to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, and want to watch Cameroon vs Egypt while outside Australia simply use a VPN to tune in as normal Kick off for Cameroon vs Egypt Down Under is at 5am AEDT.

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this semi-final showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. Kick-off for Cameroon vs Egypt in the States is at 2pm EST / 11am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

CAN: how to watch Cameroon vs Egypt live stream