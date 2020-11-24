Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge 2020 announced

South Asian esports company Nodwin Gaming has announced it’s first-ever standalone Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 with a prize pool of more than Rs 7,00,000.

The registration for the tournament kick-started on November 20 and the matches will go live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

The record-breaking Activision Blizzard title found instant success within one month of its release and even now sees no stopping. This is one of the bigger Call of Duty: Mobile tournaments to take place in India. The game has been popular since launch, and with PUBG Mobile missing from the scene, it has become a prominent presence.

With India in full swing for mobile esports the game got a visible boost. The prize pool of the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge, makes Nodwin Gaming's tournament among one of the bigger ones not just in PUBG mobile, but in esports in India.

“Call of Duty mobile had its takers from day 1 and the number grew at a substantial pace in India. Our mobile-first esports market grew diverse with its arrival. A full-blown CODM tournament was long overdue, we heard the community and it eventually happened. We are glad to have made this move and I’m sure this will be a wonderful platform for the gamers to make a name for themselves”, said Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-Founder, Nodwin Gaming.

The property is apparently driven by invitational tournaments and open cups. India’s celebrity gamers fought hard in the invitational tournament for a prize pool of Rs 72,000. The cups are open for everyone to register and participate. There will be a total of 4 cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6,48,000. The winners of the cups for both the modes will move on to the grand finals set to take place on December 28.