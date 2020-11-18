Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War runs almost twice as fast at 4K with Nvidia’s DLSS

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just got support for Nvidia’s DLSS tech, along with three other games – and there are some big performance boosts an offer.

Black Ops Cold War benefits from a huge advance, with an up to 85% performance increase at 4K resolution thanks to DLSS.

In other words, it’s almost twice as fast, so even with a last-gen graphics card like the RTX 2070 Super, you’re now getting an average of 76 frames per second (fps) according to Nvidia’s internal benchmarking – compared to 39 fps without DLSS. That’s in 4K and DLSS ‘performance mode’ with ray tracing turned on.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The full results are pretty impressive indeed, as you can see from the above bar chart. By all accounts, those with an RTX 3080 can expect closing on 120 fps in 4K with ray tracing bells and whistles.

Big boosts

The other PC games to get the DLSS treatment are War Thunder, Enlisted and Ready Or Not, the latter of which offers an incredible boost of up to 120% with the feature turned on. According to Nvidia’s testing, at 4K with ray tracing the RTX 3070 hits the 70 fps mark, whereas it’s only around 30 fps without DLSS.

Enlisted also gets a just over 50% boost in frame rates at 4K with DLSS with the RTX 3070, another impressive result. War Thunder sees more modest gains, but still very worthwhile increases with just over a 30% boost for the 3070.

Clearly, the new incarnation of DLSS (version 2.0) which was brought in this year is doing some sterling work when it comes to ensuring smoother gameplay, particularly when pushing to 4K.

Remember that Nvidia is offering Black Ops Cold War for free with RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards (if you’re lucky enough to grab one), and the shooter also benefits from the GPU giant’s Reflex technology which reduces input lag (by up to 20% for some cards, such as the GTX 1660 Super).

Via PC Gamer