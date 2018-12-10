Ben Affleck leads all-star cast in trailer for Netflix's cartel thriller Triple Frontier

Things have been quiet on the Ben Affleck front since his appearance in Justice League last year, but now the star has returned with his first Netflix Original film, Triple Frontier.

Directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year), the film follows a team of former US Special Forces operatives who plan to steal millions of dollars from one of the most dangerous drug cartels in South America.

Based on Triple Frontier's thrilling first trailer, which arrived today, it appears the team's plan quickly spirals out of control, leaving them to fend for their lives in hostile territory with no back up from Uncle Sam this time around.

Affleck leads a star-studded cast of actors in the film, including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Pedro Pascal (Narcos) and Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy).

Sure to be a hit with fans of Narcos and Sicario, Triple Frontier is scheduled to land in theaters and on Netflix in March 2019 – you can check out the film's trailer below.