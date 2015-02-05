With Beats, Apple is going to create its first Android app

Apple is said to be working on a new paid streaming service with Beats - as we expected - which will go up against Spotify and other rivals.

9to5Mac's reliable Mark Gurman received information from insiders familiar with Apple's big music plans. Rather than using the existing Beats app, Apple is developing a new app, baking in Beats' technology and content, that will replace the current Music app on iOS devices.

An updated iTunes app for computers and a new Apple TV application are also being worked on, sources claim.

Spotify killer?

The price of the service is yet to be locked down, but a $7.99 per month cost is allegedly being considered. That would make it less expensive than Spotify, Google Play Music and the current Beats Music subscription, all of which come in at $9.99.

Interestingly, Gurman says that Apple is also working on an Android version of the music app. That's quite a big deal, meaning it would be the first app arrive on Android devices with the Apple name.

Apple has initially planned to launch the new service in March, the sources state, but a June WWDC kick-off is now looking like a "real possibility".