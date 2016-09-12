This AirPods strap misses the entire point of wireless earbuds

When Apple announced its wireless AirPods headphones last week, it triggered a stampede of memes making fun of how easy the buds are going to be to lose.

Accessory maker Spigen saw this as an opportunity to sell you yet another product you never knew you needed.

Spigen's $10 (about £8, AU$13) AirPods Strap connects your earbuds together so they're harder to lose. But you'll have to wrap them around the AirPods' charging case for transport, since you can't charge the earbuds with the strap on. Good luck not losing the strap.

This doesn't look ridiculous at all.

With the AirPods Strap attached, your AirPods will resemble nearly every other Bluetooth earphones on the market.

The strap somewhat misses the point of the AirPods, which was to create truly wireless earphones that you can use independently – people, some would argue, didn't want wires because they hate tangling cables, and this strap completely undermines Apple's vision of an untethered audio future.

*breathe*

The Spigen AirPod Strap isn't all bad, though. It's made of TPE rubber and is designed to rest behind your neck, so you can take your AirPods off and have them dangle instead of jamming them into your pockets. This is great for people who want to work out with their AirPods – although they aren't water/sweat resistant, so use them when exercising at your own risk.

Another advantage of using AirPods is that you won't need to buy this $40 adapter to listen to music and charge your iPhone 7 at the same time.

Ten dollars isn't an unreasonable price to pay for a rubber strap, but it will be another thing for you to lose; still, it's better to lose a cheap strap than your $159 (£159, AU$229) Apple AirPods.

The Spigen AirPod Strap will be available October 17, according to Amazon, which should coincide with the 'late October' launch date of the AirPods.