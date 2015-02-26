Google just upped your free music storage to 50,000 songs

Google is in the mood for giving, or so it seems, as the company has just given a boost to its free music storage service.

Previously, 25,000 songs could be stored for free, but it is now letting users upload 50,000 of their own music filed to Play Music, which can then be streamed to a phone wherever.

You don't need to sign up to anything, although you may need to log in to your Google account to either claim the storage, or upgrade what you already have. The company is clearly using this as a way to let more people know about its subscription music service.

To that end, if you don't want to try Google's subscription service you'll have to say "no thanks" when asked. That said, if you haven't tried it and are considering a similar service, Play Music is a solid choice with some great playlists recently added and plenty of music to stream and keep on your phones.

This latest news, combined with the service's recent acquisition of Songa's suggestion powers, show why Spotify shouldn't get too complacent.