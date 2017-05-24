Asus Zenfone Live with real-time beautification feature launched for Rs. 9,999

Taiwanese equipment manufacturer Asus has launched a new smartphone called Asus Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) in India. The smartphone was first unveiled in February 2017. Before you assume it to be a routine smartphone, you should know that is the world's first smartphone with hardware-optimized, real-time beautification technology.

Hence, it applies beautification filter when you are streaming online on the social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, etc., to make you look more glamorous. It also features built-in MEMS microphones that identify and cancel the background noise to make your live stream more enjoyable.

Speaking about the specifications, it rocks a 5.0-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 400 chipset that consists of four cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.2GHz coupled with Adreno 306 GPU.

In terms of storage, it packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 256GB. Unfortunately, while Android O is about to release in few months, the device still runs on Android 6 Marshmallow with the company's customer software layer ASUS ZenUI 3.5 on the top. A non-removable 2650mAh battery fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses a 13MP rear camera equipped with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenfone Live include 2G, 3G, dual-4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, microUSB port, etc. Sensors on board are an accelerometer, proximity, and compass. It is available in Gold, Rose Pink and Black colour options.

Asus Zenfone Live Specifications

Display: 5-inch IPS HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410

CPU: Quad-core 1.2GHz Cortex-A53

Camera: 13MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB/32GB

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with ASUS ZenUI 3.5 on the top

Battery: 2650 mAh

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth

It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale in the country from Wednesday itself, via offline and online retailers.