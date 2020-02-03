Apple reportedly begins iPhone SE 2 trial production, could launch as iPhone 9 in March

Apple iPhone SE 2, the much-anticipated affordable-iPhone, has reportedly entered trial production and is expected to launch in March, probably as the iPhone 9. The successor to 2016's iPhone SE has been rumored now and then with the latest reports suggesting that it will be priced starting at $399 (Rs 28,555, £379, AU$679).

According to a report by MyDrivers, which cities industry chain sources, Apple has kicked-off the trail production of "this year's first iPhone," with mass production set to begin by mid-February. Moreover, the report suggests that the phone will be named iPhone 9 as opposed to iPhone SE 2 and is targeted at emerging markets like India, which is the reason why it will be an affordable iPhone.

The iPhone 9 is said to feature Apple's homegrown A13 processor paired with 3GB RAM, 3D Touch, and Touch ID functionalities.

According to rumors, the iPhone 9 features a 4.7-inch screen with a design that resembles the iPhone 8. However, there's a possibility that it could have minimal bezels and a notch with Face ID. The camera is also said to be a massive upgrade over the previous generation.

The report also states that that supply chain experts believe the iPhone 9 will help drive total iPhone shipments in 2020 to exceed 200 million units.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 9 alongside this year's iPad Pro, which is said to be powered by A13X Bionic chipset and triple camera setup with a new 3D sensing solution. We'll know more as we near the official announcement of the launch.