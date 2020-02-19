Apple event scheduled for March 31; affordable iPhone expected

It’s almost time for Apple’s spring event, where the company usually announces product refreshes and new services. For its 2020 edition, the affordable iPhone 9/SE2, a new iPad Pro and updates to the MacBook lineup are expected.

While Apple is yet to confirm the date of the event, German tech site iphone-ticker.de says that the Spring event will be scheduled for March 31, where the iPhone 9 will be unveiled, later going on sale on April 3. It has received the tip “directly from the Apple environment.”

The highlight of the show will be the long-rumored iPhone SE successor, called either the SE2 or the iPhone 9. It will be the most affordable smartphone from Apple at a suggested starting price of $399. If its predecessor was any indication, it will follow the design of the iPhone 8, bring back Touch ID, and borrow the internals and camera from the latest model.

Along with it, a new 12-inch iPad Pro is also expected. Along with internal upgrades, it is also likely to sport a triple camera setup, consisting of a primary sensor, an ultrawide shooter, and a 3D ToF module. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also due for a refresh.

With the new iPhone, Apple will have an offering at all price points, all the way from $400 to above $1,000. The iPhone 11 and the XR have been the best-selling iPhones of last year, and with another affordable option, Apple’s sales are not likely to slow down.