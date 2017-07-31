Apple accidentally leaked iPhone 8 all-screen design and infrared 'Face ID'

iPhone 8 leaks have become so popular that even Apple appears to be getting in on the action, seemingly confirming two previously rumored features.

First, all of those iPhone 8 bezel-less display concepts out there appear to be on point. An icon within code for the new HomePod speaker firmware has been found by iOS app developers Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo.

It shows the expanded, edge-to-edge screen – thought to be a 5.8-inch AMOLED display – with no top bezel and no home bottom whatsoever. This is how Apple is expected to make the screen bigger and make the phone smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus.

It's a mystery as how Apple will secure the iPhone 8 given the missing traditional Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Which leads to the next discovery.

Goodbye, Touch ID?

Today's second leak from the early HomePod software seems to confirm that 3D facing-scanning technology is indeed coming to the iPhone 8.

Developer Troughton-Smith says he came across code indicates an infrared face unlock, and it belongs to something new called 'BiometricKit.'

3D face unlock is one way to bypass your iPhone lockscreen and use Apple Pay, but will it be replacement or will Apple also include TouchID under the screen?

We'll have to wait until the iPhone 8 launch date, which we still suspect will be in September. Unless, of course, Apple leaks more of its own surprises first.