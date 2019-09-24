AMD Radeon RX 5300 XT budget graphics card could launch early in October

AMD seemingly has a new Radeon RX 5300 XT graphics card inbound, according to a spate of new leaks.

The new AMD GPU seems to have been detailed by HP, and further spotted in a couple of HP product listings by a German online retailer – the latter of which give us a potential launch date of early October.

The products in question are HP Pavilion desktop PCs, and under the spec for these machines, the discrete Radeon RX 5300 XT is listed, a GPU that has 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

So, presumably this is an entry-level GPU for OEMs (PC manufacturers like HP), but nothing about the spec is clear except for the amount of video RAM. We’d assume that this is a Navi product, given that it’s an RX 5000 series GPU – and it’s possibly the lower-end Navi offering which has recently been widely rumored (only the RX 5700 mid-range Navi GPUs have been launched by AMD thus far).

However, it might not be Navi, as Tom’s Hardware (which spotted these details) points out – mainly because this graphics card is using cheaper (and slower) GDDR5 video memory. Although maybe that’s the way AMD has decided to go in terms of affordability with the budget Navi graphics cards.

On the horizon

Ultimately, this is the usual speculation and guesswork, but one thing we can be sure about is that an RX 5300 XT is seemingly in the pipeline and very close to release – as the German retailer (Alternate) has these HP PC’s launch dates pegged as October 8 and 12. So clearly the graphics card will be launched by then, if these dates are correct, that is.

You may recall that recent leaks have pointed to Navi 12 and Navi 14 entry-level GPUs launching in the very near future, and another Navi 14 leak indicated an incoming budget card with a roughly equivalent power level to the existing Radeon RX 570.

Another interesting point here is that as well as the RX 5300 XT graphics card, these HP Pavilion PCs use AMD’s incoming B550 chipset. As Tom’s notes, rumor has it that B550-based motherboards won’t support PCIe 4.0, although that may not be correct, and certainly others are arguing that PCIe 4.0 support will indeed be provided. Again, time will tell…