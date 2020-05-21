AMD, Nvidia may launch their next generation graphics cards in September

We have long been anticipating the arrival of both Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture to its GeForce graphics cards as well as AMD’s ultimate Nvidia killer, the Big Navi... unfortunately, we have been disappointed on both counts. So far, AMD hasn’t shared any concrete details about its RDNA 2 , while Nvidia has launched Ampere only for Data Center .

On the upside, it does look like these GPUs are coming, and they’re coming later this year.

That's according to Digitimes , who says graphics cards vendors are expected to cut prices for older products because both AMD and Nvidia are “set to launch their next-generation GPUs in September.”

Unfortunately, Digitimes has made no mention of which GPUs will be launching, and does not name its source, so we are taking this with a grain of salt. However, the report does corroborate an older press release by TrendForce , which states that “Nvidia and AMD are planning to release new GPUs in 3Q20.”

Adding weight to the rumors

This also seems to line up with existing speculations. Nvidia’s next-gen Ampere graphics cards are already expected to arrive in Q3 2020 , and AMD’s Big Navi has already been reported to come at the end of 2020 .

The timing makes sense – both GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti were launched in September 2018, followed by GeForce RTX 2070 the next month. And, in July, the Super RTX line will be a year old. Meanwhile, a new rumor points to both AMD’s Ryzen 4000 desktop processors and RDNA 2 GPUs going on on sale in October 2020 .

Computex 2020 has also been postponed until September , though both manufacturers are rumored to be giving the major event a miss . However, it’s also possible that they’ll use the conference as an opportunity to show off their next-generation graphics cards. Major cities around the world are starting to open back up, and things could be back to normal by then.