Amazing future tech from sci-fi films that totally exists now

Sometimes it gets difficult to see whether life is influencing art or art is influencing life. And then every once in a while, a Hollywood screenwriter acid-binges his way through a heady weekend and comes out the other side with a vision of the future that's so mad it's full to the brim with devices that aren't even close to existing yet.

With Luc Besson behind the lens at TechRadar today, we've decided to look at some of the amazing futuristic tech from films that we now can get our grubby little real-life hands on.

Lucky for us, real-life science is always aping the ideas of Californian movie producers and, on occasion, the boffins produce the goods. We live in an exciting time when the fantasies of our childhoods are starting to become a reality. Alright, we haven't seen radioactive arachnids or time-stopping devices (yet), but we have dipped our hands into the magic hat of robotics and pulled out bionic arms and self-assembling robots.

Smartphones can now actually do most of the wildly inaccurate tasks Jack Bauer expected his mobile phone to do in 2001, and the US army wants to have a genuine crack at making Iron Man. Imagine if the US army – or anyone else for that matter – had attempted to make a robotic exoskeleton suit 50 years ago – it probably would've looked like something out of The Wizard of Oz. But in 2017, we can expect something a lot more mouth-watering.

Here we look at the top movie tech that made the leap from celluloid into our real lives.