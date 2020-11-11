A foldable iPhone may land in 2022, and it could replace the iPad mini

A foldable iPhone has been expected ever since phone manufacturers started experimenting with bendy screen technology and a new report suggests it may be here in 2022.

A website called The Verifier supplies this information, and it also suggests that it will replace the iPad mini in the company's lineup of devices. That tablet has a 7.9-inch screen, which may be a similar size to the foldable iPhone.

According to this leak, the company will be selling the device for $1,499 (around £1,100 / AU$2,100). That's not a huge surprise considering that is a similar price to products like the Motorola Razr or a little less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Everything we know about the iPhone Flip

Our full iPhone 12 Pro Max review

These are the best iPhones money can buy

The Verifier's sources also says the device will come with 256GB of storage as standard - a popular storage size for Apple products - with 8GB of RAM onboard. There has yet to be any other spec provided by leaks.

Take this information with a pinch of salt considering The Verifier has around a 50% accuracy record, according to Apple Track, when it comes to Apple leaks but the website has shared correct information in the past.

That said, it's rare we'll see a product like this leak out so far ahead of time so this may be subject to change within the company itself or it may be downright false.

Via Phone Arena