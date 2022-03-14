3 things we expect to see at Samsung’s March event

Audio player loading…

Samsung only recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range, but it’s not done yet as the company has another announcement planned, with this one set for March 17.

While Samsung hasn’t said exactly what’s coming, it has revealed a teaser that lists this as a Galaxy A event – so expect new models in this mid-range line.

As for which ones exactly, well we can take a very good guess at that, with the three phones below being the most likely candidates for announcement.

Samsung Galaxy A53

An early store listing image of the Samsung Galaxy A53 (Image credit: kupujemprodajem.com)

We know the Samsung Galaxy A53 is coming and soon, as the phone has already actually gone on sale in a few countries, despite not having been announced yet.

It’s not clear how widely it’s available within these places, but the fact that it’s being sold at all shows that it’s a finished phone that’s been shipped to retailers, so the official launch must be imminent, making March 17 a good bet.

Not only that, but its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy A52 – was unveiled on March 17 last year, so we’d be very surprised if this doesn’t show up.

It has a 6.52-inch screen, an Exynos 1200 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 5G, and a quad-lens camera, with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter.

Expect a mid-range price – in Kenya it’s selling for KSH 45,500 (around $400 / £300 / AU$550).

Samsung Galaxy A73

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy A73 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is also very likely to make an appearance on March 17 - not least because the Galaxy A72 was unveiled on that date last year.

There are also signs that this upcoming phone will launch imminently. For example, press shots of the handset have been leaked.

From leaks we know that it’s likely to have a quad-lens camera with a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide one, a 5MP macro one and a 5MP depth sensor. It might also have a 32MP front-facing camera and a mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Pricing is so far unknown, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy A72 started at £419 / AU$749 (around $580) when it launched, so expect a similar price here.

Samsung Galaxy A33

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in white (Image credit: WinFuture)

Rounding out this possible trio of phones we might get the Samsung Galaxy A33 on March 17, though we’re slightly less sure about this one.

It’s probably coming soon, as it’s been extensively leaked and rumored, but its predecessor (the Samsung Galaxy A32) landed in January of 2021, so the March 17 event date doesn’t line up quite as neatly as with the two phones above.

Still if anything that means the Galaxy A33 is overdue, so there’s a good chance Samsung will unveil it here.

Based on leaks, it might have a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1200 chipset, at least 6GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-lens rear camera.