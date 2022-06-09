15-inch MacBook Air may be coming in 2023

Audio player loading…

A new report says that Apple may be working on a new 15-Inch MacBook Air for a 2023 release, as well as an unspecified 12-Inch laptop.

According to analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), an insider confirmed that the tech giant is working on the larger MacBook Air that would be set for a release as early as Spring 2023. This would be the first time that Apple has released a MacBook Air of this size in its history.

Meanwhile there’s also a 12-inch laptop under consideration, which would be the first model of its size since the discontinuation of the 12-inch MacBook back in 2019. Apple is said to be looking to launch this smaller laptop sometime in 2023 or in early 2024.

Apple recently announced its latest silicon, the Apple M2 , during the WWDC 2022 event along with the MacBook Air (M2) and new 13-inch MacBook Pro, both of which will be powered by the chip.

Analysis: The future of M2 and beyond

It's likely that the M2 will be powering the 15-Inch MacBook Air, should it launch, and the 12-inch mystery laptop, given the success Apple has had using the M1 with as many casual devices as possible.

This strategy of developing its own tech instead of relying on Intel’s has definitely helped sales. In Q2 2022, Apple reported $10.4 billion in sales compared to $5.4 billion in sales generated in Q2 2020, just before it split from Intel.

And according to reports from Bloomberg, Apple might be planning on continuing its momentum with the development of a M2 Pro and M2 Max for its next high-end MacBook Pros, as well as a Mac mini and Mac Pro. The M2 Max is said to feature 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores.

As Apple refines the process and creates even better silicon, we're looking forward to seeing what the tech company has in store for us in the future.