TechRadar news and features

Dell XPS 13 Plus
One of the best Dell laptops is now Ubuntu 22.04 certified It only took 10 years for Dell’s best laptop to get certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
A crop of the Moto X30 Pro Motorola Razr 3 Chinese launch poster
The Galaxy Z Flip 4's biggest rival arrives first – but with a major disadvantage The Motorola Razr 3 will launch alongside the Moto X30 Pro
Google Headquarters with Bikes in View
Google backs call for tighter open source security in aftermath of Log4j More collaboration, more investment, better software

SNES laid on top of a collection of games

Nintendo Switch Online adds the best Kirby game you've never played

By Rhys Wood published

The latest Nintendo Switch Online update has added one of Kirby's more obscure SNES games.

Gaming
Forgotify homepage on a PC

Forgotify finds you zero-play Spotify songs, and it's helped me discover top tunes

By Becky Scarrott published

Forgotify is giving old and undiscovered songs new life by bringing them to fresh ears – yours.

Audio
Sony FW-32BZ30J TV mounted on wall with a nature video playing

Nobody knows about Sony's 32-inch 4K TV – but they should

By Matt Bolton published

You don't get a lot of 32-inch 4K TVs, but it turns out that Sony's had a great option for a while… it just doesn't like shouting about it.

Television
Splinter Cell

Ubisoft just cancelled a Splinter Cell game – and I'm about to throw away my Oculus Quest 2

By Hamish Hector published

Ubisoft has just canceled four upcoming games, including the likely Quest 2 exclusive Splinter Cell VR.

Gaming
A leaked image of the DJI Avata drone

DJI’s rumored Avata drone may have hit some strong headwinds

By Mark Wilson published

The rumored DJI Avata drone was tipped to launch this month, but appears to have been delayed. How long will we have to wait?

Cameras
The Russo brothers have a conversation with Chris Evans on the set of Netflix's The Gray Man

Exclusive: The Russo brothers have a wild suggestion for a possible Marvel TV series

By Tom Power published

Exclusive Joe and Anthony Russo tell TechRadar that they would "love" to make a Marvel TV show – and it would feature an unlikely superhero team.

TV
OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be launching soon in India

OnePlus may be confusing users with the next Nord Buds CE

By Sachin George published

The successor to the OnePlus Nord Buds, the new Core Edition model may not get the most powerful hardware.

Portable audio
The Oppo Find X5 face forwards standing up on a chair

Oppo Find X6: what we want to see

By James Rogerson published

We're expecting to see a trio of Oppo Find X6 phones in 2023. Here's what we've heard and what we want from them.

Mobile phones
Ericsson

Ericsson completes €6.2bn Vonage takeover

By Steve McCaskill published

TechRadar Pro

Acquisition had been held up by US authorities.

Mobile phones
Windows 11

Microsoft retires in-built data leak prevention for Windows 11 - so you'll now have to pay

By Sead Fadilpašić published

TechRadar Pro

Vital Windows 11 security feature set to be replaced by paid-for cloud offering.

Computing
PC gamer streaming and looking happy

AMD could soon reveal a rival to Nvidia’s RTX Voice to give gamers and streamers the edge

By Darren Allan published

An official teaser video for AMD Noise Suppression has been leaked, and it looks like a direct RTX Voice rival.

Graphics cards
SignNow

Automating your document workflows

By TechRadar Pro published

TechRadar Pro

Smart use of SaaS tools can make your business leaner, happier and more efficient.

Computing
Fastrack is launching a new smartwatch for Prime Day

Fastrack launches new smartwatch Reflex Play: 25% discount on Amazon Prime Day 2022 India

By Balakumar K published

Fastrack is launching its next range of smartwatch Reflex Play on Amazon this Prime Day 2022 in India. On the two days, it is offering a hefty 25% discount.

Wearables
jugJugg Jeeyo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Day India 2022 special: Amazon starts streaming JugJugg Jeeyo

By Balakumar K last updated

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, a family comedy, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's an Amazon Prime Day special.

Home cinema
amazon prime youth offer

Amazon Prime Youth Offer: Get Prime membership for half the price

By Abhijith S published

Amazon has a new offer for the youth with its Prime Day 2022 sale. If you're of age 18-24, you can get 50% cashback on Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime Day
Yami Gautam in A Thursday

The most watched Hindi films & series on OTT in 2022 - The list will surprise you

By Balakumar K published

Ormax Media has revealed the list of the top Hindi OTT films and series streamed so far in 2022. Check it out to know if your favourites made the cut or not.

Home cinema
Project Kuiper is coming to India

Amazon bringing Project Kuiper to India - It has good reasons to do so

By Balakumar K published

Musk pulled out, but Bezos seems keen

Internet
sony wh-1000xm4

Sony's best headphones get the best price cut for Amazon Prime Day 2022 India

By Sachin George published

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 are available with a discount of almost Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively during early sales.

Portable audio
Mellow Watch and accompanying app

This smartwatch wants to teach your five-year-old about money, but are they too young?

By Cesar Cadenas published

Housing contactless payment and robust security features, the Mellow Watch begins a Kickstarter campaign on August 15.

Wearables
Close black and white picture of Post Malone against white background

A new Spotify feature lets you Blend with Post Malone – by buying his merch

By Al Griffin published

Spotify's latest enhancement to its Blend feature serves artists, but only the biggest names for now.

Audio

Shutterstock

Worried about Google tracking your location? Here is how you can disable the same

By Sam Anderson published

Google is capable of tracking our personal information such as search history and our location, as Google’s set of interrelated apps and services need access to various permissions.

Mobile phones
A general view of ODI cricket at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

How to watch West Indies vs India: live stream 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman published

How to watch Here's how to watch West Indies vs India and live stream the 1st ODI cricket match online no matter where you are, as the beleaguered Men in Maroon look to end a terrible run of form.

VPN
