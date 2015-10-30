How to make awesome pixel art

Think of retro games and you'll probably think of the pixellated look of titles released on consoles such as the NES.

Games such as Bomberman and Kid Icarus worked within the limitations of 80s technology, yet offered hours of fun and some iconic looks.

The style faded into obscurity with the development of more powerful game consoles and 3D graphics, but has seen a recent renaissance in indie games such as Savant: Ascent.

The art is still drawn pixel-by-pixel using a limited palette, but is much smoother thanks to careful shading and muted hues not available to 1980s game developers.

One of the most popular uses of pixel art is in role-playing games based on an isometric grid. We're going to create a character (or sprite) for use in such a game.