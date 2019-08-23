How to set up your TV for the perfect picture

Before we begin, let's be clear: there is no one right way to set up your new TV. That's because everyone's home, tech and preferences are different. Not to mention all of the smaller factors, like lighting, wall positioning and how it'll fit in with your furniture.

As well as that, it feels like each week a brand new TV or high-tech feature announcement shakes up the home cinema market – which means there's always something different to consider about setting up the perfect picture.

The good news is that, as more and more TV display advances arrive, such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, and Wide Color Gamut, more of them also trickle down to the mass market. This means that the image quality you can get these days with even a budget TV can be astounding.

Similarly, the rise in 4K TVs over recent years means you can now get four times as many pixels on your display as a regular, Full HD set – so you'll get more detail and precision than ever before.

Meanwhile, other technologies like Quantum Dot and OLED panels mean the quality of each pixel has also improved. These displays now have a depth and vibrancy that leaves yesterday's TVs looking positively pallid.

Both the Xbox One S and PS4 support HDR (High Dynamic Range) too, bringing visual advances into the world of gaming, as growing numbers of TVs and media devices take advantage of the new tech on offer.

But even though TV tech has never been better, it's still possible that you can buy the best and see the worst – that's why we're here to guide you through the process of setting up the best picture possible.

We know what you're thinking: why should a fancy new TV require special set-up?

Well, it's because often the default picture settings you get out of the box won't work for everything – or for everyone's viewing tastes.

Instead, knowing your way around the important menus could mean the difference between a perfectly crisp picture and off-color viewing.

The good news is that fine-tuning your screen isn't difficult, and you really can't go that wrong. Even if you do get into a multicoloured motion-blurring muddle, we have an easy fix for that as well - just hit the Factory Reset and forget it ever happened.

So pick-up that remote, and let's have a play…