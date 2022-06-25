Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream: time and how to watch boxing online from anywhere

One of boxing's brightest talents steps up for his first title defence on Saturday as America's Jesse Rodriguez puts his Super Flyweight belt on the line against seasoned Thai fighter Sriskat Sor Rungvisai in Texas.Twenty-two-year-old Rodriguez became boxing's current youngest world champion back in February after stepping in to face Carlos Cuadras with less than a week's notice and pulling off a major shock to win the vacant WBC super flyweight title. Read on as we explain how to watch a Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream on DAZN all over the world (opens in new tab).

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream Date: Saturday, June 25 Venue: Tech Port Arena, San Antonio, Texas Event start: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST Rodriguez vs Rungvisai ring walks (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT /4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST Global live stream: DAZN (from just AU$2.99/pm) (opens in new tab)

Currently 15-0, 10 KOs, Rodriguez is fast growing a reputation as one of boxing's rising talents. He now faces one of the 115 pound division's most enduring fighters over the last decade, and the man who had originally been due to face Cuadras before Rodriguez stepped in. Thirty-five-year-old Sriskat Sor Rungvisai was set to get his chance at the WBC title, only to be forced out of the big fight with illness.

The former two-time WBC titlist (50-5-1, 40 KOs) has previously downed a host of big name talents including Roman Gonzalez twice and current WBA title holder Juan Francisco Estrada.

Saturday's bill also boasts a pretty solid undercard, with two other title fights, however the planned main supporting act of Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo's much-anticipated rematch has been canned after Martinez pulled out late on Wednesday. Read on to find out how to watch a Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream from anywhere today.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

How to live stream Rodriguez vs Rungvisai from abroad

The Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight takes place on Saturday, June 25 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

The event is set to get underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the US and Canada,1am BST in the UK and at 10am AEST in Australia and 12pm NZST in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai ring walk times

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai time (UK): 4am BST

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai time (Australia): 1pm AEST

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST

Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Full card