How to install a launcher to transform the look of Android

When you hit the Home button on an Android device, the launcher app kicks into action: on stock Android, it's the Google Now launcher that appears by default (with Google Now one swipe away from the home screen). Meanwhile HTC, Samsung and the rest all have their own takes on launchers that come pre-installed.

Android being the (relatively) open platform it is, you can install a third-party alternative too, a process that's been made much easier with official launcher support in recent versions of Android. They change the appearance of home screens, widgets, icons, app drawers and more besides, and in this guide we'll show you how you can install a new Android launcher to change the look of - and add features to - your Android smartphone or tablet.