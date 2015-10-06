How to download Windows 10 Mobile right now

Windows 10 Mobile is Microsoft's latest version of its smartphone operating system, and it's packed to the rafters with new features which the Redmond company hopes will encourage people to drop Android and iOS.

If you already own a Windows Phone running Windows Phone 8.1 then the good news is that you'll be getting an update to Windows 10 Mobile at some point in the future.

However, if you want to get your hands on Windows 10 Mobile right now, there's a way to download and install it without having to wait – and we'll show you how.