How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online: stream live or catch-up from anywhere

The final chapter of Peaky Blinders couldn't have started better - and now we're ready for more of the Birmingham mobsters' saga. Read on to see what to expect next and discover how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 from anywhere in the world.

*Potential Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 spoilers ahead*

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 1: Sunday, March 6 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: Black Shirt Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (date: TBC) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

With Thomas Shelby still hellbent on revenge, we've already seen him striking where it hurts, having framed Michael Gray for opium smuggling.

And episode 2 will see the protagonist back in the UK after his time in Boston.

As the official BBC synopsis reads: 'Tommy (Cillian Murphy) gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom-fighters and Boston gangsters. As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden.'

As the organization is changing, what will be Tommy's next move? And are we going to get a glimpse of Stephen Graham in his new role?

Make sure to know how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 and discover if Thomas Shelby has really does have no limitations as he assured in the season opener.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online for FREE in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 airs on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where it will be then available together with previous episodes for you to watch. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. And, if you are out of the country? Do not worry. You can use a VPN to watch the latest developments of the Shelby family on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 trailer

"You’re still looking for trouble big enough to kill you.” Watch #PeakyBlinders on iPlayer next Sunday at 9pm pic.twitter.com/dGmO77wJDSFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Watching Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family. At the time of writing, no release date for episode 1 on Netflix has yet been announced, but we think the best-case scenario is that season 6 episodes will be available to stream from April 4 2022. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 recap

The fantastic tribute to Helen McCrory emotionally filled the hole left by the lack of her physical presence. Throughout the episode, the gypsy queen Polly is walking along the line between life and death - gone, but not quite yet.

The necessary plot rewrite saw Polly became a casualty of Tommy’s ambition in the opener's very first moments. Her funeral then set up the rest of the episode.

Episode 1 of Peaky Blinders' final chapter was a tribute to Helen McCrory, who sadly passed away in April last year. (Image credit: BBC)

In front of her body burning in a traditional caravan, each character paid her homage, while her son Michael murmured his promise of revenge against the Peaky Blinders' boss.

After the four years jump, we found a changed Thomas Shelby. He's not drinking anymore. "Since I foreswore alcohol, I become a calmer and more peaceful person," he explained with a gun hold firmly in the hand - his pursuit of revenge clearly not yet over just yet.